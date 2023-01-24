New Doncaster city centre cocktail bar and restaurant unveils opening date

Dawn Til Dusk, situated in the old Woods Tea Rooms, Wood Street, will have a special opening weekend next month across February 10, 11 and 12.

David Aldred, managing director and Rebecca Mottershaw, sales and marketing director, said: “Dawn Til Dusk is an exciting addition to Doncaster taking over the old tea rooms at Wood Street.

"In the morning you can enjoy traditional English breakfasts, midday brings light lunches and quintessential afternoon teas.

Dawn Til Dusk will open in Doncaster next month. (Photo: Dawn Til Dusk).

"The evening is filled with premium gastro cuisine in the restaurant and a chance to let loose with the greatest curated cocktails mixed by the finest mixologists in the city, in the bustling bar area.”

On the opening weekend, the venue will open as follows

Friday 5pm-11pm

Saturday 9am-11pm

Sunday 9am-7pm

After that, usual operating hours will be:

Tuesday/Wednesday 9am-5pm

Thursday/Friday/Saturday 9am-11pm

