'Exciting' new Dawn 'til Dusk restaurant and bar to open in Doncaster city centre

The new venue, entitled Dawn Til Dusk, has teased its arrival on social media and is set to open in Wood Street early in 2023.

A spokesman said: “We can’t wait to welcome you in 2023.

"Dawn til Dusk is an exciting addition coming soon to the centre of Doncaster - a bar and restaurant providing all you need from Dawn til Dusk and beyond.”

Dawn Til Dusk is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: Facebook/Dawn Til Dusk).

The venue is currently looking for staff and added: “We're looking for authentic, hard-working and passionate people to join the team at our exciting new venue.

Bosses are looking for a general manager, restaurant manager, bar manager, restaurant supervisors, waiting staff, bar staff, a sous chef, chef de partie and kitchen porters and added: “To formally apply, we'll need a CV, as well as a short message about you and why you want to join.”

