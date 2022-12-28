News you can trust since 1925
'Exciting' new Dawn 'til Dusk restaurant and bar to open in Doncaster city centre

A brand new ‘exciting’ bar and restaurant is to open its doors in Doncaster city centre in the New Year.

By Darren Burke
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 2:38pm

The new venue, entitled Dawn Til Dusk, has teased its arrival on social media and is set to open in Wood Street early in 2023.

A spokesman said: “We can’t wait to welcome you in 2023.

"Dawn til Dusk is an exciting addition coming soon to the centre of Doncaster - a bar and restaurant providing all you need from Dawn til Dusk and beyond.”

Dawn Til Dusk is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: Facebook/Dawn Til Dusk).
The venue is currently looking for staff and added: “We're looking for authentic, hard-working and passionate people to join the team at our exciting new venue.

Bosses are looking for a general manager, restaurant manager, bar manager, restaurant supervisors, waiting staff, bar staff, a sous chef, chef de partie and kitchen porters and added: “To formally apply, we'll need a CV, as well as a short message about you and why you want to join.”

Get in touch via [email protected]