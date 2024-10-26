New Doncaster area cocktail bar, grill and live music venue opens its doors
Industry Bar and Grill has launched in the heart of Epworth and a spokesperson shared on Facebook: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for – after a rocky start and been let down by some chefs, we have now landed not one, not two, but three amazing chefs.
"We will have the menu online in the next week for you all to see.
"We are taking bookings now for Friday 8 November when food service will resume. We cannot wait to welcome you all - please book in advance to avoid disappointment.”
Opening times and schedule:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 5pm-10pm Thai tapas evening
Wednesday: 5pm-10pm - grill menu
Thursday: 5pm-10pm grill menu
Friday: 5pm - 10pm grill menu
Saturday
9am-1pm breakfast
1pm-3pm bottomless brunch
5pm-10pm main menu
Sunday
9am-12pm breakfast
12pm-6pm Sunday lunch
For bookings call 01427 872422.
