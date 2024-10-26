New Doncaster area cocktail bar, grill and live music venue opens its doors

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new bar and grill promising sizzling steaks, craft cocktails and live music has opened its doors in the Doncaster area.

Industry Bar and Grill has launched in the heart of Epworth and a spokesperson shared on Facebook: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for – after a rocky start and been let down by some chefs, we have now landed not one, not two, but three amazing chefs.

"We will have the menu online in the next week for you all to see.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are taking bookings now for Friday 8 November when food service will resume. We cannot wait to welcome you all - please book in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Opening times and schedule:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 5pm-10pm Thai tapas evening

Wednesday: 5pm-10pm - grill menu

Thursday: 5pm-10pm grill menu

Friday: 5pm - 10pm grill menu

Saturday

9am-1pm breakfast

1pm-3pm bottomless brunch

5pm-10pm main menu

Sunday

9am-12pm breakfast

12pm-6pm Sunday lunch

For bookings call 01427 872422.

Related topics:DoncasterFacebookThai

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice