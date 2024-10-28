New Omaze dream home in Wirral is £3million luxury house near National Trust and stunning British coast with sea views

Omaze’s new property prize draw is a £3.2million luxury home with a touch of A list Hollywood glamour. Here’s everything you need to know in order not to miss out before the draw date.

With sea views of gorgeous British coastline in The Wirral, one lucky winner will be living a life of luxury neighbouring renowned National Trust parkland in the north of England, famous for its red squirrels. They also get £250,000 in cash in the Omaze draw raising money for the Scouts.

With its decadent heated swimming pool, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and glamorous lounge, this Omaze draw is bound to be popular ahead of the deadline for entries. With floor to ceiling windows, a standalone bath and open plan, spacious living room that conjures up scenes from the golden era of Hollywood.

The Wirral house is nestled in the exclusive village and peace of Caldy. It has the best of both worlds as it is only 30 minutes drive from the shopping and nightlife of bustling Liverpool.

Here’s the essentials to know about the Omaze draw so you don’t miss out on this extraordinary competition.

What is included with the Omaze house?

The Wirral Omaze house comes with all the furnishings from sofa to light fittings, plus £250,000 in cash. One guaranteed winner will be free to move in, rent out or sell-up.

Valued at over £3.2million, The Wirral House has an estimated long-term income of £8,000 per month.

Are there extra property fees to pay if I win the Omaze house?

No. Omaze said that there is no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay for the winner.

When is the draw date for the Omaze Wirral house?

The draw date for the Omaze house in the Wirral grand prize is Thursday November 28, 2024. The winner will be announced the following day on Friday November 29.

Online Omaze entries for the Wirral house can be submitted until November 24. Postal Omaze entries can be received until November 26.

How much does it cost to enter the Omaze draw for the Wirral House?

There are various subscriptions or single purchase lottery rates to enter the Omaze draw. You can also enter for free, as detailed below.

Can you enter the Omaze draw for free?

Yes. Omaze can be entered for free is by sending in an entry by post. Anyone entering must be aged 18 and over but check the rules for this at Omaze here.

The postal entry can be sent on a postcard or by writing the information required on a blank piece of paper and sending it off in an envelope. See the list of Omaze rules and instructions for postal entries here.

Send the entry with a first or second class stamp to Omaze Scrutineers - Wirral House Draw, Civica Election Services, 33 Clarendon Road, London, N8 0NW.

Who is the latest Omaze draw raising money for?

Omaze said the Wirral House Draw seen here will raise a minimum of £1million for the Scouts.

“By entering the Wirral House Draw, you’ll be supporting Scouts to help young people get active, make friends and learn new skills,” said an Omaze spokesperson.

The more entries, the more money is set to be raised. £1million could provide 12,300 additional places for disadvantaged children aged between four and five-years-old. £2million could sustain 255,000 places for six to 10 year-olds and pilot new ways to support groups at risk along with training for 141,000 volunteers.

Omaze added that if enough is raised for a £3million donation, it could help the Scouts to develop new ways of supporting 460,000 young people's mental health.

Enter the Wirral House Draw with Omaze here for a chance to win the luxury home in the beautiful North West of England.