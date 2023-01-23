Cubanos, which is situated in Nether Hall Road, first opend its doors to customers before Christmas – and is planning live music and salsa nights as the venue aims to bring a taste of Latin America to Doncaster in 2023.

The colourful and vibrant bar serves up a wide variety of cocktails as well as a food menu which includes burritos, fajitas, enchiladas and burgers.

Drinkers can also enjoy a wide selection of wines, beers, spirits and liquers as well as soft drinks while the food output includes vegan and vegetarian options.

Cubanos has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photography by LillyannaMedia/Cubanos).

The interior the venue, which has opened in the former San Remo Italian restaurant which closed its doors in 2021, also features murals created by Doncaster artist Keith Hopewell.

A spokesman said: “Experience the taste of Cuba at Cubanos where it creates a fusion of exclusive flavor of Latin America and beyond. Exemplifying the elegance of its culture, Cubano’s serves an extensive cocktail menu and great rum selection.

"What do we all want in life?

“Good food and drink, a good time with family and friends, filled with conversation that become memories and inspires each other.

“At Cubanos we all share a passion for the good things in life – the Cuban way!”

Cubanos is open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-10pm, Friday 4pm-1am, Saturday 12pm-1am, Sunday 12pm-10pm and is closed on Mondays.

