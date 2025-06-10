Mystery surrounds "closure" of Doncaster Burger King restaurant
Mystery surrounds the ongoing “closure” of a Burger King restaurant inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.
The takeway in the centre’s food court has been shuttered for several days, customers have reported.
However, in its online listings, the outlet is listed as being opened.
A telephone number for the restaurant is unobtainable and Burger King has so far not responded to a number of requests for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.