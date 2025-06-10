Mystery surrounds "closure" of Doncaster Burger King restaurant

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:32 BST

Mystery surrounds the ongoing “closure” of a Burger King restaurant inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

The takeway in the centre’s food court has been shuttered for several days, customers have reported.

However, in its online listings, the outlet is listed as being opened.

A telephone number for the restaurant is unobtainable and Burger King has so far not responded to a number of requests for comment.

In 2024, another of the firm’s outlets on Wheatley Hall Road, closed just two years after opening.

