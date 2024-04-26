Doncaster Burger King restaurant to close its doors just two years after opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at the fast food chain have confirmed that the outlet on Wheatley Hall Road is to close.

The firm hasn’t confirmed a date for the closure but according to sources, it will shut down this weekend.

A spokesman said in a brief statement: “We can confirm that our Wheatley Hall Road restaurant will be closing. Customers can still enjoy Burger King at nearby restaurants including Doncaster Frenchgate and Doncaster Herten Triangle.”

The closure of the Burger King on Wheatley Hall Road follows the closure of the adjoining Taco Bell.

The outlet closed in 2023 after first opening in 2021 and followed on from the closure of a Taco Bell outlet in Thorne.