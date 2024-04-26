Doncaster Burger King restaurant to close its doors just two years after opening
Bosses at the fast food chain have confirmed that the outlet on Wheatley Hall Road is to close.
The firm hasn’t confirmed a date for the closure but according to sources, it will shut down this weekend.
A spokesman said in a brief statement: “We can confirm that our Wheatley Hall Road restaurant will be closing. Customers can still enjoy Burger King at nearby restaurants including Doncaster Frenchgate and Doncaster Herten Triangle.”
The closure comes just months after the adjoining Taco Bell on the same site also closed its doors just several years after opening.
The outlet closed in 2023 after first opening in 2021 and followed on from the closure of a Taco Bell outlet in Thorne.
The 2,800 sq ft Burger King outlet first opened to customers in 2022 after its opening was delayed.
