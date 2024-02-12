Joy as acclaimed Doncaster restaurant lands prestigious AA double rosette honour
It is the latest honour for the DN One Delicatessen and Dining Room after a recent glowing review from acclaimed food critic Giles Coren and comes after the business was named the number one deli in Yorkshire.
AA rosettes – similar to the Michelin star scheme – recognise the country’s best restaurants, with venues being ranked from one to five.
The restaurant, which is situated in High Fishergate in the city centre, is the only restaurant in Doncaster to have the award.
Owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall on Doncaster Market, have transformed the former Scicluna deli over the past few years into one of the region’s hottest eating venues.
Announcing the award, the couple said: “This is what it has all been about, preparing for this day, the first of many such days I am sure.
“Congratulations to chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson and his junior sous chefs Adam Barratt and Oska Ready
“Many thanks also to all of the team members here at DN1 and The Gentleman Fishmonger for your hard work and support.
“To achieve this on our very first inspection is an incredible achievement.
“Thank you to all of the diners who’ve supported and encouraged this amazing young team. It, as it has over the past two years, can only get better
“The refurbishment of DN1 is all but complete.
“We are proud to bring this experience to the good people of Doncaster - a great boost for the food scene here in our fabulous city.”
Last year, renowned food critic and TV host Giles Coren heaped praise on the Doncaster restaurant, describing it as “wonderful,” “brilliant” and ‘the epitome of British hospitality’ in a glowing review.
The 54-year-old writer for The Times was full of praise for Sarah and Martyn who have overhauled the deli beneath the Premier Inn in High Fishergate into a treasure trove of fine foods, wines and top notch dining – with dreams of it becoming the city’s first Michelin starred restaurant.