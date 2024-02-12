Joy as acclaimed Doncaster restaurant lands prestigious AA double rosette honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AA rosettes – similar to the Michelin star scheme – recognise the country’s best restaurants, with venues being ranked from one to five.

The restaurant, which is situated in High Fishergate in the city centre, is the only restaurant in Doncaster to have the award.

Chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson has been awarded a prestigious two rosette honour by the AA for his DN One restaurant.

Owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall on Doncaster Market, have transformed the former Scicluna deli over the past few years into one of the region’s hottest eating venues.

Announcing the award, the couple said: “This is what it has all been about, preparing for this day, the first of many such days I am sure.

“Congratulations to chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson and his junior sous chefs Adam Barratt and Oska Ready

“Many thanks also to all of the team members here at DN1 and The Gentleman Fishmonger for your hard work and support.

“To achieve this on our very first inspection is an incredible achievement.

“Thank you to all of the diners who’ve supported and encouraged this amazing young team. It, as it has over the past two years, can only get better

“The refurbishment of DN1 is all but complete.

“We are proud to bring this experience to the good people of Doncaster - a great boost for the food scene here in our fabulous city.”

Last year, renowned food critic and TV host Giles Coren heaped praise on the Doncaster restaurant, describing it as “wonderful,” “brilliant” and ‘the epitome of British hospitality’ in a glowing review.