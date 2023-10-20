"We're over the moon!" Doncaster deli named number one in whole of Yorkshire

A popular Doncaster city centre delicatessen has been named the number one in the whole of Yorkshire, with its owners declaring: “We’re over the moon!”

The DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in High Fisher Gate was shortlisted by Yorkshire Life magazine in its annual awards championing the best of the county.

The store was one of three shortlisted in the best deli/tearoom/cafe section – and owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard have now been named as winners.

In a social media post, the couple said: “It’s official! And we’re absolutely over the moon!

Sarah and Martin are celebrating after their deli was named the number one in Yorkshire.

“Almost two years after investing in what we always believed was the jewel in the crown of Doncaster, it has been recognised for what it is - the finest delicatessen in Yorkshire – a statement we believed from day one.

“Building upon what went before, with blood sweat tears and huge investment, we have fought to keep this treasure for the city, transforming it to a destination for the whole of the county and beyond.”

The deli houses a fine dining restaurant alongside the refurbished main delicatessen and boast a selection of meats, cheeses and continental products as well as international ingredients and rare herbs and spices too.

They added: “We could not see this treasure fade into distant memory and chose instead to rejuvenate rather than lose it.

“Seeing supermarket chains countrywide replace good old fashioned service with self-check out, seeing rare and high quality products being replaced by ‘fast sellers’ and commercial grade bulk buys, we chose to work around the clock and give the deli a facelift while maintaining its integrity.

“And who did we call first to share this incredible news? Josie of course - the foundations laid down by her and her family over decades held in the highest regard.

“So a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

“To our whole – and most fabulous team, and wonderful customers, thank you too from the bottom of our hearts.”

“Definitely showing what our vibrant young city is all about. And now it’s time to celebrate.”