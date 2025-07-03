How to win a free Budweiser this weekend in Doncaster and during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025
Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and predict the winner of each England game. If they guess correctly, they could be in with a chance to win a voucher for a free bottle of Budweiser.
These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. Offer is only available in pubs in England and Wales for each nation's home games.
The Women’s EURO, hosted by Switzerland, kicked off yesterday (Wednesday 2nd July) and runs until Sunday 27th July. England begin their campaign this weekend against France on Saturday, 5th July.
The Doncaster pub taking part is the Old Bulls Head on St Sepulchre Gate.
