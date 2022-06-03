Henderson's Relish burger sees off Worcestershire Sauce rival at Doncaster restaurant

The Henderson’s Relish burger has been officially unveiled at The Harewood – with three South Yorkshire favourites including the ‘Godfather of Hendo’s’ joining forces to kick off the new dish.

The spicy brown sauce in its distinctive orange bottle has been a favourite on Sheffield tables for decades – and has now spread its wings to Doncaster.

And the burger landed a spot on the menu – after a spat between chefs at the Waterdale venue, with one favouring Hendo’s and another wanting to use Worcesteshire sauce in the creation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio Sheffield's Becky Measures is a big fan of the new burger.

While the two have long been compared and have fought it out, the condiments are very different in flavour and taste – and in Sheffield there’s just no alternative to ‘Hendo’s’

Following a conversation in the kitchen between staff from Sheffield and Spain about the famous South Yorkshire delicacy, their social media and marketing team took to their Facebook to settle the regional debate: Henderson’s or Lea & Perrins?

What started as a friendly invite for engagement from their customer base, has culminated in a viral post; which six weeks after posting is still gaining traction daily and reached the attention of one very famous Henderson’s ambassador; Everly Pregnant Brothers frontman and Hendo’s singer Shaun Doane.

He said: “As a proud Yorkshire lad brought up on hearty home cooked grub, it is a delight to know that the team at the Harewood know their onions!

Singing sensation Sorayah Vivienne dropped into the Harewood to try the new burger.

"And of course, their condiments! Relish is the word, Henderson’s is the name, perfection is the taste.”

Shaun and the rest of the band are such big fans of the sauce, which has been brewed for more than 100 years in Sheffield, that they recorded a song, extolling its virtues.

Set to the tune of Coldplay’s Yellow, the slighty saucy song is a love letter to the much-loved condiment. Listen to it HERE (Warning: Contains strong language)

Following a response to the post from the Henderson’s factory themselves about their cupboard staple becoming a viral sensation, the new burger was created for the restaurant and bar’s fine dining menu and which was launched last week.

Shaun, singing sensation Sorayah Vivienne and BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Becky Measures were the first three of Yorkshire’s beloved to try the burger.

Added Shaun: “The Harewood is a cracker of a venue. Fantastic atmosphere, quick service of high quality food and friendly professional staff and now the best burger!”

Sorayah said: “I am a Hendersons Relish lover, being a Yorkshire girl born and bred. You can take the relish out of Yorkshire but you can’t take Yorkshire out of the relish, cocker.”

Radio host Becky said: ““We’ve found Henderson’s relish is a family favourite and cupbard hit Yorkshire wide and beyond. A huge well done to The Harewood for embracing their South Yorkshire roots and listening to the people.”