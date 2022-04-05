Henderson's Relish v Worcestershire sauce row sparks war of words at Doncaster restaurant

For those unfamiliar with the great debate, the two spicy condiment sauces have fought it out for decades to be named the number one when it comes to dousing some on your food our using it as a cooking ingredient.

But away from the Steel City, many have never heard of Hendo’s – as it is known locally – with suggestions in some parts of the country that it’s a cheap imitation of the famous Lea and Perrrin’s Worcestershire sauce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who wins in the great Henderson's Relish v Worcestershire sauce debate?

Now the war of words is being fought out in the kitchens of Doncaster, with The Harewood in Waterdale chipping into the discussion.

Sharing details of a clash, a spokesman said: “Controversy ensued in the kitchen the other day – we need to settle this.

“The majority of our team are from Doncaster and of course Spain - but some teams members are from Sheffield.

“Said Sheffield person was aghast when he spotted one of the chefs using Lea and Perrins and NOT Henderson’s Relish.

“Does Hendo’s have the whole of Yorkshire behind it? Or is it only as far as the Sheffield borders?

“Thoughts please so we can put this to rest and no more arguments need be had.”

Knowledge of Henderson's is so limited outside Yorkshire that, in February 2014, Lewisham MP Jim Dowd misunderstood it as a copy of Lea and Perrins and described it as "parasitic packaging" in an attempt to pass off one sauce as another during a parliamentary debate.

He was corrected on the matter by a number of Sheffield MPs and later toured the Sheffield factory as a peace making gesture.