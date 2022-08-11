Food recall: Linda McCartney's vegetarian qurter pound burgers are being called back

Linda McCartney is recalling Linda McCartney two2 Vegetarian 1/4lb burgers because the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:44 am


This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The batches affected have a Best Before Date of January 2024, with batch codes 20922, 21022, 21122.

Return for a full refund

Return to the store of purchase for a full refund.

No other date codes or Linda Mccartney products are affected by this recall.

