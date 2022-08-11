Food recall: Linda McCartney's vegetarian qurter pound burgers are being called back

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The batches affected have a Best Before Date of January 2024, with batch codes 20922, 21022, 21122.

Return for a full refund

Return to the store of purchase for a full refund.

No other date codes or Linda Mccartney products are affected by this recall.