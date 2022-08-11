Food recall: Linda McCartney's vegetarian qurter pound burgers are being called back

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The batches affected have a Best Before Date of January 2024, with batch codes 20922, 21022, 21122.
Read More
Read MoreDoncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it need...
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster fuel prices: where to find the cheapest petrol in Doncaster
-
2
Lively new care home, Ivy Court, opens in Doncaster
-
3
14 rescue dogs seeking their forever homes in the South Yorkshire area
-
4
This is the location of every speed camera in Doncaster
-
5
These are the 10 best pubs in and around Doncaster - according to TripAdvisor
Return to the store of purchase for a full refund.
No other date codes or Linda Mccartney products are affected by this recall.