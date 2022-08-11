Doncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it needs major improvements

Blue Nile at Copley Road was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
This means is requires major improvement.
Meanwhile, The Club at First And Second Floors, Hall Gate, was given a four out of five after assessment on June 6.
Of Doncaster's 301 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 187 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.