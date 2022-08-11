Doncaster restaurant given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning it needs major improvements

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:59 am

Blue Nile at Copley Road was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

This means is requires major improvement.

Read More

Read More
A Chinese takeaway in Doncaster has been rated by food hygiene inspectors
The rating means the restaurant requires major improvement

Most Popular

Meanwhile, The Club at First And Second Floors, Hall Gate, was given a four out of five after assessment on June 6.

Of Doncaster's 301 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 187 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterFood Standards Agency