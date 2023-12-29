New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Xiao Chi Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

A two means that improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.

And Luciano Pizzeria, a takeaway at 18 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster was given a score of zero on November 23.

The pizza takeaway received the lowest rating possible.

A zero rating means urgent improvement is required to bring up to any form of standard.

The pizza takeaway was ordered to shut after an emergency order was imposed by a court over an ‘imminent risk of injury to health’ in November.