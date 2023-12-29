Food hygiene ratings handed to a cafe and takeaway in Doncaster - one received a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary
Xiao Chi Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
A two means that improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.
And Luciano Pizzeria, a takeaway at 18 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster was given a score of zero on November 23.
A zero rating means urgent improvement is required to bring up to any form of standard.
The pizza takeaway was ordered to shut after an emergency order was imposed by a court over an ‘imminent risk of injury to health’ in November.
