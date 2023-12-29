News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to a cafe and takeaway in Doncaster - one received a zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Xiao Chi Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

A two means that improvement is needed and staff training is more than likely required, and perhaps an overhaul when it comes to equipment and processes.

And Luciano Pizzeria, a takeaway at 18 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster was given a score of zero on November 23.

The pizza takeaway received the lowest rating possible.The pizza takeaway received the lowest rating possible.
A zero rating means urgent improvement is required to bring up to any form of standard.

The pizza takeaway was ordered to shut after an emergency order was imposed by a court over an ‘imminent risk of injury to health’ in November.

For more on that story click on this link Doncaster pizza takeaway is ordered to shut by court over 'health risk'

