Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Doncaster establishments ranging from five to one

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Slowianka at 16 Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Inspectors visited 11 establishments to rate them

• Rated 5: Kiwi Cafe at Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on October 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Retreats (Autism Plus) Day Provision at Thorne House, St Nicholas Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on October 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Green Tree Inn at Tudworth Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Bingo Hall Unit 7, Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley; rated on October 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Creams at Unit 3, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Sultan Tandoori at 153-155 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Rose Cottage at 3 Grays Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on October 19

• Rated 1: Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Nosh at 43 Princes Street, Doncaster; rated on October 13

*The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad