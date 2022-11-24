Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Doncaster establishments ranging from five to one
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Slowianka at 16 Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Kiwi Cafe at Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm, Milestone Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on October 27
• Rated 1: Retreats (Autism Plus) Day Provision at Thorne House, St Nicholas Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Green Tree Inn at Tudworth Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on November 18
• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Bingo Hall Unit 7, Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley; rated on October 27
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Creams at Unit 3, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Sultan Tandoori at 153-155 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on November 16
• Rated 4: Rose Cottage at 3 Grays Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on October 19
• Rated 1: Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 19
• Rated 1: Nosh at 43 Princes Street, Doncaster; rated on October 13
*The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.