Food hygiene inspectors have visited 14 Doncaster establishments to rate their standards - and just one received the lowest mark of zero
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Play Valley at Unit 2, Water Vole Way, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Suburb Buns and Slice at 205 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Elior @ BMW Thorne at Bmw Thorne, Paddock Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Ems Takeaway at 141a Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Cafe at Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH & Co at Next D1, Lincolnshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Hamrons at 14 York Square, High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 5
• Rated 4: Legends Desserts and Burger Bar at 86-88 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 13
• Rated 4: Tea or Coffee at 53 High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 13
And three ratings handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Parklands Sport and Social Club at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 10
• Rated 4: The Lord Conyers at 11 Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on October 10
Plus two takeaways:
• Rated 4: Harry's Fish Bar at 120 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 17
• Rated 0: Nosh at 43 Princes Street, Doncaster; rated on October 13