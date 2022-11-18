The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Play Valley at Unit 2, Water Vole Way, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Suburb Buns and Slice at 205 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 16

Inspectors visited 14 food places

• Rated 5: Elior @ BMW Thorne at Bmw Thorne, Paddock Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Ems Takeaway at 141a Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Cafe at Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH & Co at Next D1, Lincolnshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Hamrons at 14 York Square, High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Legends Desserts and Burger Bar at 86-88 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 13

• Rated 4: Tea or Coffee at 53 High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on October 13

And three ratings handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Parklands Sport and Social Club at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 10

• Rated 4: The Lord Conyers at 11 Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on October 10

Plus two takeaways:

• Rated 4: Harry's Fish Bar at 120 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 17