Doncaster Wool Market given makeover as new look is unveiled to diners

New furniture has been installed at the popular dining and drinking venue – with further changes still to come in the coming months.

Announcing the new look on social media, a spokesman said: “The Wool Market has had a makeover!

“We have brand new comfy chairs, couches, and tables- plus some greenery to brighten up your day.

"All the previous furniture has been moved to the main stage area for more food court seating.

“Tell us what you think of the new look - perfect for food, drinks and friends.”

It comes as a scheme to open a bowling alley in the market gathers pace.