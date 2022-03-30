Doncaster Wool Market given makeover as new look is unveiled to diners
Doncaster Wool Market has been given a makeover after bosses revealed its new luxury look.
New furniture has been installed at the popular dining and drinking venue – with further changes still to come in the coming months.
Announcing the new look on social media, a spokesman said: “The Wool Market has had a makeover!
“We have brand new comfy chairs, couches, and tables- plus some greenery to brighten up your day.
"All the previous furniture has been moved to the main stage area for more food court seating.
“Tell us what you think of the new look - perfect for food, drinks and friends.”
It comes as a scheme to open a bowling alley in the market gathers pace.
Last year council bosses announced that retail traders in the Wool Market would be moved to the Corn Exchange to make way for the new attractions which also includes an interactive darts game and an arcade.