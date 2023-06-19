Doncaster restaurant Rancheros which lasted less than a year to re-open as Asian eatery

Hoi Choi is coming to Doncaster in the premises previously occupied by Rancheros.

Rancheros in East Laith Gate closed its doors in April less than twelve months after opening, blaming spiralling costs on its closure.

Now it has been announced that the venue – known to generations of diners as Shabir’s and previously Le Bistro – will now become a restaurant offering dishes from across Asia.

Trading under the name Hoi Choi, the venue is expected to open its doors later this summer.

A spokesman said: “Our restaurant will offer a fusion of traditional and modern cuisine, featuring dishes from across Asia.

"Each dish will be carefully crafted using the freshest ingredients and authentic cooking techniques by our highly skilled and experienced chefs.

“Our menu boasts an extensive range of exotic dishes, from classic Chinese dim sum and Japanese sushi to spicy Thai and Indian curries, as well as flavorful stir fry noodles.

"Our bar will also feature a selection of premium Asian-inspired cocktails and spirits, as well as a carefully curated fresh juice list designed to complement our dishes perfectly.

“We are committed to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience in a welcoming and sophisticated setting. Our team of friendly and knowledgeable staff will be on hand to ensure that your time with us is unforgettable.

“We'll be sharing more details soon, so stay tuned for updates on our grand opening.

“We can't wait to welcome you to Hoi Choi.”

In April, a spokesman for Rancheros said: “If reviews and feedback could be commuted to working currency we would be rich beyond compare.

“The Team at Rancheros Doncaster have fought valiantly to stay open. Our guests have been the best we could have hoped for. Unfortunately, we have been beaten by the rising running costs and we are having to admit defeat.

"This decision has not been made without a lot of tears and soul searching. We tried adaptations, but nothing has worked for us.