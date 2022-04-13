Doncaster restaurant and takeaway receive a one out of five food hygiene rating

Italian restaurant Trattoria Toscana at Newlands Drive in Cusworth was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Pizza Max, a takeaway at Adwick Road in Mexborough was also given a score of one on the same day.

Two establishments were visted last month

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The rating is not a guide to food quality.