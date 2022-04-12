Their markets are already well established throughout the Yorkshire area and organisers are excited to be adding lots of new venues to their already

impressive list of locations over the next few months.

Doncaster is the first of these new locations and staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure it is a great success.

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: “We are delighted to be bringing our artisan market to Doncaster, this is the first of our new venues this year and we would like to thank Doncaster Market operators Market Asset Management for working with us on this opportunity.

"Our ethos has always been to shop local and shop small, so this is a great opportunity to showcase our traders to the people in the communities around

Doncaster and for them to purchase their products.

"What better way to spend your Easter weekend than a visit to a traditional market and wander around the town and its heritage sites.”

Little Bird markets are specially curated to bring some of Yorkshire’s best small businesses to communities and allow them to experience outdoor shopping in beautiful settings.

There will be everything from skin and body care products, home fragrances, crafts, art, photography, homeware, children’s toys, clothing, accessories, locally produced food and drink and lots more.

A lot of the products are unique to the traders and not available on the high street, so this is a great opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind items safe in the knowledge you really are

supporting a small local business.

Some of the traders attending on Saturday will include Truly Artisan who specialise in small batch, plant-based skin care and home fragrance.

Rainy Days Crafts, a small family run independent business who create children’s craft boxes, toys and gifts.

Fig and Rose Home with their unique blend of statement pieces to create the perfect modern, country home with a hint of Scandi and Marley Fields Pet Boutique with an array of accessories for your pets.

The Market will take place on Saturday, April 16, 10am to 3pm at Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1NG.

