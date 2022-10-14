Doncaster pub to relaunch for 'amazing' new era with 12 hour charity event

The Yorkshire Grey in Hall Gate has been taken over by Leah Jade Jeffries and her partner Matt – and the pair are determined to give a new lease of life to the bar.

And that will get under way on October 29 with a charity event in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Explained Leah: “We are doing a 12 hour indoor cyclathon, a huge raffle with some amazing prizes, 12 hours of grape treading in a paddling pool, a kissing booth, live sports games, live music, karaoke, DJ and lots more.

The Yorkshire Grey is set to bounce back into Doncaster.

“We are raising money for Sheffield Children's Hospital after they saved my little brother's life.

"My 15 year old brother was attacked about three months ago and left with horrific brain injuries.

"They saved his life and it truly is amazing that we still have him here with us.

“So we want to give something back and celebrate our heroes.”

Earlier this week the pair said: “We would love to welcome you all back to this beautiful pub.

“Leah has years of hospitality experience and knows how to look after her customers.

“We have come in to rebuild the community in this venue and make it an amazing place again.