New pub bosses vow to make Doncaster bar 'amazing place' again after takeover

New faces are now at the Yorkshire Grey in Hall Gate, with new operators Leah and Matt determined to turn around the fortunes of the bar, operated by Craft Union.

In a welcome post, the pair said: “We would love to welcome you all back to this beautiful pub.

“Leah has years of hospitality experience and knows how to look after her customers.

Matt and Leah are the new operators of the Yorkshire Grey in Doncaster. (Photo: Yorkshire Grey).

“We have come in to rebuild the community in this venue and make it an amazing place again.

“Bargain prices, a heated garden area, pool table and nine large screens showing live sports are just a few of the things that make this pub great.

“The entertainment is going to follow too to create that nightlife environment.