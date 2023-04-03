Doncaster pizza restaurant to open second branch at spot comic Jason Manford compared to Lake Como

The Rustic Pizza Co, which already has a branch in the Wool Market in the city centre, will open its doors in the former El Futuro restaurant at Lakeside later this year.

Last year, the TV host and comic, in the region for a sell-out show at The Dome, a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.

Sharing photos, he wrote: “Am I in Doncaster or Lake Como! Bloody hell! Lovely walk from Doncaster Dome with some tasty food.”

Rustic Pizza Co is opening a new branch at Lakeside. (Photos: Rustic Pizza Co).

A spokesman for the Rustic Pizza Co said the restaurant is set to open in the next eight to ten weeks.

Announcing the update on social media, a spokesman said: “We know it's taken much longer than we all expected but we are nearly there!

“Some of you may have already seen work progressing at our units at Lakeside. We can confirm we have also taken the el Futuro unit and we will be joining both units internally later this year to make the Ultimate Rustic Pizza Co.

“So on to the most important announcements - we are about for 8/10 weeks from opening as long as all goes to plan.

“We will be launching amazing new dishes and it won't be long before you can enjoy your pizza and a pint or prosecco over looking the beautiful lake on our terrace.

“We would like to thank you all for the amazing support you have all given us and continue to give us. Without you guys this wouldn't be possible

We look forward to greeting you all soon at The Rustic Pizza Co Lakeside.”

It will be the firm’s second branch in Doncaster and third in South Yorkshire following the opening of an outlet at Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.