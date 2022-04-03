Comic Jason Manford compares Doncaster to Italy's Lake Como during visit

Comedian Jason Manford has compared Doncaster to Italy’s Lake Como during a recent stay.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 8:32 am

The TV star was in town for a sell-out show at The Dome – and during his trip, he took in a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.

Sharing photos, he wrote: “Am I in Doncaster or Lake Como! Bloody hell!

"Lovely walk from Doncaster Dome with some tasty food.”

The comedian compared Doncaster's Lakeside to Lake Como in Italy. (Photo: Jason Manford).

The comedian, 40, also shared pictures of his meal at the town’s El Futuro Wine and Tapas, tucking into a creme brulee.

After the show he wrote: “A full house at Doncaster Dome tonight.

"A bull-ride of a gig, full of energy in the room that you have to ride and control till the end!

"Some great interaction and a new ending that I think I love!”

In response, Doncaster Council wrote: “We’re not sure why Jason Manford sounds surprised that Doncaster is so beautiful?”

DoncasterItalyDoncaster Council