Comic Jason Manford compares Doncaster to Italy's Lake Como during visit
Comedian Jason Manford has compared Doncaster to Italy’s Lake Como during a recent stay.
The TV star was in town for a sell-out show at The Dome – and during his trip, he took in a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.
Sharing photos, he wrote: “Am I in Doncaster or Lake Como! Bloody hell!
"Lovely walk from Doncaster Dome with some tasty food.”
The comedian, 40, also shared pictures of his meal at the town’s El Futuro Wine and Tapas, tucking into a creme brulee.
After the show he wrote: “A full house at Doncaster Dome tonight.
"A bull-ride of a gig, full of energy in the room that you have to ride and control till the end!
"Some great interaction and a new ending that I think I love!”
In response, Doncaster Council wrote: “We’re not sure why Jason Manford sounds surprised that Doncaster is so beautiful?”