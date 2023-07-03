News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster pizza restaurant announces opening date for new Lakeside outlet

A popular Doncaster pizza restaurant and takeaway has announced an opening date for its second branch – at a city beauty spot comedian Jason Manford compared to Italy’s picturesque Lake Como
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST

The Rustic Pizza Co, which already has a branch in the Wool Market in the city centre, will open its doors in the former El Futuro restaurant at Lakeside on July 17.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson said: “After a three month refurbishment, we are incredibly excited to finally announce we will be opening our doors to our new Rustic Pizza Co restaurant.

“We will be open for our breakfast menu seven days a week. We will also be launching amazing new pizzas and an exciting new cocktail menu so it won't be long before you can enjoy your pizza and a pint or cocktail overlooking the beautiful lake on our dog friendly terrace.

Rustic Pizza Co is opening a second branch in Doncaster. (Photo: Rustic Pizza Co.)Rustic Pizza Co is opening a second branch in Doncaster. (Photo: Rustic Pizza Co.)
“Why not pop in and try our gelato from Rustic's dessert bar and grab one of our hand pulled Italian coffees.”

Last year, TV host and comic Jason Manford, in the region for a sell-out show at The Dome was on a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.

It will be the firm’s second branch in Doncaster and third in South Yorkshire following the opening of an outlet at Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.

The company was founded in 2017 by Doncaster-based husband and wife team Lee and Sian Ogley who originally ran a mobile street food business.

Comedian Jason Manford compared the restaurant's location to Italy's Lake Como. (Photo: Rustic Pizza Co).Comedian Jason Manford compared the restaurant's location to Italy's Lake Como. (Photo: Rustic Pizza Co).
