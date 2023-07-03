Doncaster pizza restaurant announces opening date for new Lakeside outlet

The Rustic Pizza Co, which already has a branch in the Wool Market in the city centre, will open its doors in the former El Futuro restaurant at Lakeside on July 17.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson said: “After a three month refurbishment, we are incredibly excited to finally announce we will be opening our doors to our new Rustic Pizza Co restaurant.

“We will be open for our breakfast menu seven days a week. We will also be launching amazing new pizzas and an exciting new cocktail menu so it won't be long before you can enjoy your pizza and a pint or cocktail overlooking the beautiful lake on our dog friendly terrace.

Rustic Pizza Co is opening a second branch in Doncaster. (Photo: Rustic Pizza Co.)

“Why not pop in and try our gelato from Rustic's dessert bar and grab one of our hand pulled Italian coffees.”

Last year, TV host and comic Jason Manford, in the region for a sell-out show at The Dome was on a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.

The company was founded in 2017 by Doncaster-based husband and wife team Lee and Sian Ogley who originally ran a mobile street food business.