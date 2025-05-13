Doncaster coffee shop announces re-opening date under new owners

A Doncaster coffee shop is to re-open its doors under new ownership.

Brix Coffee Co in Kirk Sandall closed at Christmas – after it emerged that staff hadn’t been paid.

But the outlet is set for a fresh new start – and will bounce back on May 24, its new owners have announced.

A spokesperson announced on social media: “We're back.

“After some time away, we’re thrilled to announce that Brix Coffee Co is reopening on Saturday 24 May from 9am.

“New owners, new team, same Brix you’ve loved before.

“Bring your friends, your appetite, and your love for local food.

“Let’s catch up over a flat white.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes, putting together an amazing new team, and we can’t wait to open our doors again.

“We are really excited to bring our fresh vibe to Brix, while keeping everything you love exactly the way you love them. We can’t wait to welcome you all back soon for a whole new chapter at Brix.”

Earlier this year, Brix’s previous owners said they had faced a “tricky period” and were planning an “exciting refresh” – but disgruntled former workers came forward to lift the lid on the situation at the shop at the Station Retail Park near to Kirk Sandall railway station.

In a message sent to Brix bosses, reportedly before Christmas and seen by the Free Press, upset employees wrote: “I am writing to inform you that all staff members have decided to resign from our positions effective immediately due to the ongoing issue of unpaid wages.

"Despite repeated assurances and the expectation that payments would be made on time, it would appear we have not received compensation for our work as agreed.”

"This situation has caused significant financial hardship for the team, and after careful consideration, we have collectively made the difficult decision to move forward with our resignations.”

The shop was closed on and off throughout the Christmas and New Year period and in January, shared a post which read: “We’re hitting the pause button for a couple of weeks to work on something exciting.

"Brix is getting a refresh! We’re transforming into something new, inspired by wellness, simplicity, and great taste.”

That was followed by another lengthy post which said: “Firstly, we want to apologise for the lack of communication and for going quiet over the past few weeks regarding our reopening and rebrand.

"We know many of you have been wondering what’s been going on, and we’re truly sorry for the radio silence.

“Before Christmas, we faced a tricky period in business - juggling staffing challenges, team changes, and a few unexpected hurdles.

"It was a tough time, and we needed to step back to realign and figure out the best path forward.

“But here’s the important part – we’re not going anywhere. We haven’t gone bust.

"We’re still here, still passionate about what we do, and more determined than ever to bring Brix back to life.”

The coffee bar first opened its doors at the retail park off Doncaster Road in 2019 and has become a popular stop off for commuters as well as local runners, hosting a local running club.