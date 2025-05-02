Troubled Doncaster coffee shop closed by mass staff walk-out to re-open with new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A troubled Doncaster coffee shop which was forced to close after a mass resignation by unpaid staff is to bounce back under new ownership.

Brix Coffee Co in Kirk Sandall, which had been shut since Christmas, told customers it had closed for “an exciting refresh.”

However, after posting an “honest update” on Facebook in which bosses say they had faced a “tricky period” – disgruntled former workers came forward to lift the lid on the situation at the shop at the Station Retail Park near to Kirk Sandall railway station.

Now the store is set to return and in an update on Facebook, a post said: “After an amazing five years of serving up coffee, brunch, and good times in Doncaster, we’ve got some exciting news to share — Brix Coffee Co. will be reopening under new ownership.

Brix is set to re-open under new ownership.

“We want to take a moment to say thank you to each and every one of you for the incredible support over the years.

"From the first coffee to the last brunch, you’ve made Brix a special place. Huge shoutout to everyone who has helped create something amazing – we couldn’t have done it without you.

“But don’t worry, Brix is in safe hands. The new owners are absolutely fantastic at what they do, and we’re super excited for the next chapter.

"The reopening is just around the corner, and we’ll be announcing the official date in the next few days, so stay tuned.

“And here’s the best part: The new owners are looking to build an awesome team to help bring Brix back to life.

"They’re hiring chefs, baristas, and front of house staff — both part-time and full-time roles are available. If you’re passionate about great coffee, amazing food, and being part of a lively team, send us a message and someone will be in touch with you very soon.

“Wishing the new owners all the luck in the world as they reopen and bring fresh energy to this already loved space.”

In a message sent to Brix bosses, reportedly before Christmas and seen by the Free Press, upset employees wrote: “I am writing to inform you that all staff members have decided to resign from our positions effective immediately due to the ongoing issue of unpaid wages.

"Despite repeated assurances and the expectation that payments would be made on time, it would appear we have not received compensation for our work as agreed.

"This situation has caused significant financial hardship for the team, and after careful consideration, we have collectively made the difficult decision to move forward with our resignations.

"We are disappointed that it has come to this, as we all value the work we have done and the contributions we have made to the company and are utterly devastated to walk away from customers whom we have formed relationships with over the years.

The shop was closed on and off throughout the Christmas and New Year period and in January, shared a post which read: “We’re hitting the pause button for a couple of weeks to work on something exciting.

"Brix is getting a refresh! We’re transforming into something new, inspired by wellness, simplicity, and great taste.”

That was followed by another lengthy post which said: “Firstly, we want to apologise for the lack of communication and for going quiet over the past few weeks regarding our reopening and rebrand.

"We know many of you have been wondering what’s been going on, and we’re truly sorry for the radio silence.

“Before Christmas, we faced a tricky period in business - juggling staffing challenges, team changes, and a few unexpected hurdles.

"It was a tough time, and we needed to step back to realign and figure out the best path forward.

“But here’s the important part – we’re not going anywhere. We haven’t gone bust.

"We’re still here, still passionate about what we do, and more determined than ever to bring Brix back to life.”

The coffee bar first opened its doors at the retail park off Doncaster Road in 2019 and has become a popular stop off for commuters as well as local runners, hosting a local running club.