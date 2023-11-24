News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster cafe unveils mammoth 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich

There’s another big breakfast challenge to try out in Doncaster – a whopping 30 inch sandwich packed with a full English.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Country Kitchen in Bentley has unveiled the Bad Boy Bloomer, filled with sausage, bacon, black pudding, eggs, hash browns, beans and tomatoes.

Three times the size of the Arksey Lane cafe’s regular bloomer, diners are being invited to take on the challenge – the latest in a series of mammoth big breakfast dishes being served up across Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this month, fellow Bentley cafe Tea Wi Two unveiled a gargantuan, belly busting 48-item, £20 breakfast which diners have just forty minutes to polish off.

Most Popular
The Country Kitchen in Bentley has unveiled a whopping, 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich. (Photos: The Country Kitchen).The Country Kitchen in Bentley has unveiled a whopping, 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich. (Photos: The Country Kitchen).
The Country Kitchen in Bentley has unveiled a whopping, 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich. (Photos: The Country Kitchen).

A spokesman for Country Kitchen said: “Who's willing to take on the bad boy bloomer?

“It is 30 inches long and filled with sausage, bacon, black pudding, eggs, hash browns, beans and tomatoes – three times the size of our regular bloomer.

“These are very limited availability, come and have a go if you think you are hungry enough.”

Related topics:Doncaster