Doncaster cafe unveils mammoth 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich
The Country Kitchen in Bentley has unveiled the Bad Boy Bloomer, filled with sausage, bacon, black pudding, eggs, hash browns, beans and tomatoes.
Three times the size of the Arksey Lane cafe’s regular bloomer, diners are being invited to take on the challenge – the latest in a series of mammoth big breakfast dishes being served up across Doncaster.
Earlier this month, fellow Bentley cafe Tea Wi Two unveiled a gargantuan, belly busting 48-item, £20 breakfast which diners have just forty minutes to polish off.
A spokesman for Country Kitchen said: “Who's willing to take on the bad boy bloomer?
“It is 30 inches long and filled with sausage, bacon, black pudding, eggs, hash browns, beans and tomatoes – three times the size of our regular bloomer.
“These are very limited availability, come and have a go if you think you are hungry enough.”