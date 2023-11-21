Doncaster cafe launches belly-busting £20, 48-item breakfast challenge

A Doncaster cafe has laid down a big breakfast challenge – a whopping 48 item feast, which diners have just 40 minutes to polish off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tea “Wi” Two in Bentley has unveiled what it calls the “Bentley Brunch Battle” with a calorie-laden full English- as well as a huge plate of chips, with diners also having to down two cans of pop to complete the challenge.

Customers taking on the marathon brekkie at the Alexandra Road shop will have to wolf down seven rashers of bacon, seven sausages, seven hash browns, seven pieces of black pudding, seven eggs and seven slices of bread, which can be toast, bread and butter or fried bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If that wasn’t enough, they will also have to get through beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, chips and two cans of pop.

Diners have just 40 minutes to polish off the whopping breakfast. (Photo: Tea 'Wii' Two).

A spokesman said: “Can you complete this food challenge?

"If you think you can then get yourself down here and give it a go.

"There will be a leader board with names and times on so you know who you are trying to beat.

"Forty minutes to complete it and you won’t have to pay a penny, but more importantly you competitive people will have your name at the top of that leader board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don’t complete it within the 40 minutes then you pay us £20.

"Because seven is my lucky number that’s the number we will use for the dish.”