Doncaster cafe launches belly-busting £20, 48-item breakfast challenge
Tea “Wi” Two in Bentley has unveiled what it calls the “Bentley Brunch Battle” with a calorie-laden full English- as well as a huge plate of chips, with diners also having to down two cans of pop to complete the challenge.
Customers taking on the marathon brekkie at the Alexandra Road shop will have to wolf down seven rashers of bacon, seven sausages, seven hash browns, seven pieces of black pudding, seven eggs and seven slices of bread, which can be toast, bread and butter or fried bread.
If that wasn’t enough, they will also have to get through beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, chips and two cans of pop.
A spokesman said: “Can you complete this food challenge?
"If you think you can then get yourself down here and give it a go.
"There will be a leader board with names and times on so you know who you are trying to beat.
"Forty minutes to complete it and you won’t have to pay a penny, but more importantly you competitive people will have your name at the top of that leader board.
"If you don’t complete it within the 40 minutes then you pay us £20.
"Because seven is my lucky number that’s the number we will use for the dish.”
It is the latest in a number of big breakfast challenges at venues across Doncaster, with other cafes and pubs offering up belly-busting creations.