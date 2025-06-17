Doncaster Asda cafes to be given makeover, supermarket giant announces

Cafes inside two Doncaster Asda stores are to be given a makeover, supermarket bosses have announced.

The chain has revealed a huge shake-up to 180 in-store cafes including new menu items and digital ordering screens.

The firm is pumping £10million into freshening up dozens of cafes across the UK including its Doncaster Lakeside and Carcroft stores.

The retailer will start the makeover this month with all works set to be complete by the end of October.

The 180 cafes, managed by Compass Group, will be upgraded to include new digital ordering screens where shoppers can pick what food and drink they want.

Customers will also be able to order from their tables or via staffed tills.

A number of existing menu items will continue to be on sale including full English breakfasts, fish and chips, lasagne and jacket potatoes.

But some new ones will be added as well, including smashed avocado on toast, katsu chicken curry, topped salad bowls and wraps.

Shoppers will be able to buy full 12inch pizzas or single pizza slices from the cafes for the first time as well.

Customers can pick from flavours including margherita, pepperoni, American sizzler, spicy chicken and meat feast.

There will also be a range of hot drinks on offer as well as cold ones like iced coffees and cakes.

Asda’s "Kids Eat for £1" café meal deals will remain available.

Ian McEvans, vice president of commercial food at Asda, said: “This significant investment alongside allows us to bring a new look and feel, as well as making improvements to the service and a refresh of the menu."

The latest announcement from Asda on its in-store cafe upgrades comes as two other major supermarkets row back on their cafe offerings.

Sainsbury's shut 61 in-store cafes in April as it looks to explore "future opportunities" for the spaces.

The retailer said it was closing its remaining in-store cafes due to lower footfall and as its hybrid cafe and food halls become more popular.

It is likely to replace the cafes with restaurants run by franchises, such as Starbucks and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

In March, Morrisons said it would shut 52 cafes as part of a huge overhaul of its store estate.