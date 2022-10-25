Doncaster all you can eat venue to shut and re-open as Brazilian restaurant five months after unveiling

Rancheros, which opened in East Laith Gate in June in the former Le Bistro building, has decided to end its all your can eat Rodizo experience and rebrand and re-open as a Brazilian restaurant.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: “We are closing.

"Bye bye rodizio, hello hello Brazilian a la carte.

Rancheros is closing its all you can eat restaurant and rebranding as a Brazilian eatery.

“We are, with a heavy heart, deeply saddened to see the end to the all you can eat rodizio experience, that we offered since opening.

"Unfortunately, due to a catastrophic increase in utility bills for the business and ever growing costs of everything else, we are saying a fond farewell to that venture.

“We will close down from Monday 31 October.

“As of Tuesday 8 November, we are proud as punch to announce the launch of Rancheros Brazilian restaurant.

“Rancheros Brazilian Restaurant will pride itself on a large selection of amazingly in-house crafted dishes to please everyone.

“Beautiful, fresh and vibrant seafood, 28-day dry aged steaks, signature pizza and burger dishes, main meals that will leave you wanting more and more from the influence on taste from Brazil.

“Quality met with outstanding service, we aim to be the best we can possibly be, day in and day out.

“We look forward to seeing you all so very much in the near future, to dine out at Doncaster's newest eatery.”

The venue opened in June following a VIP premiere.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones was joined by Married At First Sight stars Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria for the bash which also included a troupe of Brazilian samba dancers.

A host of guests and dignitaries tucked into the restaurant’s all your can eat menu which saw staff bringing a constantly supply of meats including steak, chicken and gammon to diners at their tables, topped up with unlimited fresh produce from a fully stocked salad bar, which included cheeses and cold meats as well as pasta and rice dishes, chips and hot food.

Its opening saw owner Masud Rana adding to his portfolio of restaurants in Doncaster – bringing his total to four in the city and five across South Yorkshire.

The 130-seater restaurant created 30 new full and part time jobs for the area.

A rodizio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants where customers pay a fixed price and waiters bring samples of food to each customer repeatedly throughout the meal, until the customers signal that they have had enough to eat.

Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns three eateries in the Doncaster - La Rustica Italian Restaurant in the city centre, La Fiesta Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe, and La Boca – an Argentinian inspired Steakhouse on Netherhall Road.