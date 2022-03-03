Deliveroo celebrates its third birthday in Doncaster and reveals the town's top takeaway choices

Since its launch, more than 140 restaurants in the town have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 200 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Doncaster, with 60 per cent percent of its restaurant partners being independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Chicken shish was among the favourites

New data from Deliveroo reveals Saturday at 7.40pm is the most popular time for Doncaster locals to order Deliveroo.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, with a suprising entry in at number two, followed by Mexican.

Most popular dishes:

1. Boneless Banquet from KFC

2.British Semi Skimmed Milk from Sainsbury's

3.Quesadilla Cravings Box from Taco Bell

4.Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King

5.Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish) from Lalezar Restaurant

Ben Lacey, Regional Director for Deliveroo UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Doncaster over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.