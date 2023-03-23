Britain's 50 best fish and chip shops revealed - including one in Doncaster
Britain’s 50 best fish and chip shops have been revealed after a secret taste test – and one from Doncaster has made the cut.
Fry Awards have announced their top 50 takeaways and best ten restaurants in Britain.
The list, now in its 11th year, is drawn up after judges go into premises unannounced and secretly scrutinise the quality of food.
Criteria also includes cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence – including extra marks for those who have introduced an ordering app.
Shops had to achieve at least 95 per cent for takeaways to win an award and 92 per cent or more for restaurants.
And Doncaster’s Auckley Friery, which has won a number of awards and honours for its chippy teas, made it into the UK top 50.
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: 'Once again we've had another year where it's simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.
'It's not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.
'Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is.
'And our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.'
Mr Head said that they are seeing shops introduce different things to appeal to a wider customer base.
This includes vegan and gluten free options, self-serve tills and online ordering apps.
He continued: 'The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish and Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.
'They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture – high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.'
Here’s the full list of winners
Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham
Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster
Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire
Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire
Catch Netherlee, Glasgow
Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester
Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne
Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich
Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire
Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey
Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey
Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly
French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall
Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex
Hiks, Swansea
Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds
Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire
Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire
Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds
Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds
Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire
Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent
Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire
Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester
Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire
Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds
Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire
Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen
Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London
Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester
The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds
The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria
The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim
The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex
The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire
The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent
The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling
Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff
10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:
Catch, West End, Glasgow
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth
Fish City, Ann Street, Belfast
Fisherman's Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chip Shop, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire
Maltings Fish and Chips, Baldock, Hertfordshire
Mary Lambert, Hartlepool, County Durham
Plattens, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Quayside Restaurant, West Quay, Gourdan, Aberdeenshire
Seasmiths Fish and Chips, Wadebridge, Cornwall