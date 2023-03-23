Britain's 50 best fish and chip shops revealed - including one in Doncaster

Fry Awards have announced their top 50 takeaways and best ten restaurants in Britain.

The list, now in its 11th year, is drawn up after judges go into premises unannounced and secretly scrutinise the quality of food.

Criteria also includes cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence – including extra marks for those who have introduced an ordering app.

A Doncaster fish and chip shop has been named among the 50 best in Britain.

Shops had to achieve at least 95 per cent for takeaways to win an award and 92 per cent or more for restaurants.

And Doncaster’s Auckley Friery, which has won a number of awards and honours for its chippy teas, made it into the UK top 50.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: 'Once again we've had another year where it's simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

'It's not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

'Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is.

'And our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.'

Mr Head said that they are seeing shops introduce different things to appeal to a wider customer base.

This includes vegan and gluten free options, self-serve tills and online ordering apps.

He continued: 'The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish and Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.

'They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture – high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.'

Here’s the full list of winners

Ainsworth's Fish & Chip Shop, Caernarfon, Gwynedd

Angells Fisheries, Newark, Nottingham

Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Tewksbury, Gloucestershire

Burnham Fish and Chips, Burnham, Berkshire

Catch Netherlee, Glasgow

Chips @ No.8 Prestwich, Manchester

Churchill's Fish & Chips, Eastbourne

Codfella's, Greenwich Avenue, Ipswich

Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth

Ernie's Fish and Chips, Hoyland, South Yorkshire

Farnhams Fish and Chips, Brook, Llantwit Major

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Finney's @ Port Chippy, Amlwch Port, Anglesey

Finney's @ The Golden Fry, Benllech Anglesey

Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, Anstruther, Fife

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

French's Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall

Harbour Fish and Chips, Felbridge, West Sussex

Hiks, Swansea

Hill Top Fisheries, Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

Hooked on the Heath, Knutsford, Cheshire

Howe & Co Van 22, South Buckinghamshire

Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

Land & Sea, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Lily's @ Hornsea, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent

Off The Hook Fish And Chips, Sale, Cheshire

Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire

Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds

Scott's Plaice, Gosport, Hampshire

Sea Salt +Sole, Dyce, Aberdeen

Stones Fish & Chips, Acton, West London

Sykes Fish and Chips, Pendlebury, Swinton, Greater Manchester

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

The Chippy Van, Penrith, Cumbria

The Fish at Goose Green, Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

The Friary, Carrickfergus, East Antrim

The Hook of Halstead, Halstead, Essex

The Lincolnshire Fryer, Lincolnshire

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Kent

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum, Stirling

Yans Fish Bar, Heath, Cardiff

10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:

Catch, West End, Glasgow

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perth

Fish City, Ann Street, Belfast

Fisherman's Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chip Shop, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire

Maltings Fish and Chips, Baldock, Hertfordshire

Mary Lambert, Hartlepool, County Durham

Plattens, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Quayside Restaurant, West Quay, Gourdan, Aberdeenshire

