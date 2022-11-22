Doncaster chippy bidding to be named UK's number one after being listed in country's top 10

The Auckley Friery is one of four Yorkshire chippys shortlisted in Top 10 Takeaway of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, have all been shortlisted from the top

twenty to the top ten, following a rigorous judging process, making Yorkshire the front-runner to take the 2023 trophy.

Auckley Friery is bidding to be named the best in Britain.

The top ten takeaways from across the UK, will now be judged further by an anonymous panel of industry experts, to finalise the top five, then top three, before announcing the

winner at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Hosted by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the ceremony will take place on the 28 February 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, comments “It was a tricky job whittling down the top twenty to the top ten, but the chosen takeaways have demonstrated a clear reason as to why they are deserving of this accolade. All finalists should be extremely proud and our judges are looking forward to getting stuck into the next set of judging!”

Advertisement Hide Ad