Are visitors to Doncaster horror theme park literally pooing themselves with fear?

Customers are making a stink at Doncaster Fear Factory.

When the The Doncaster Fear Factory promises to give customers the fright of their lives there is one unfortunate side effect.

The attraction based at Thornhurst Manor near Carcroft has asked visitors to “refrain from leaving human faeces” inside the ghoulish attraction, including a number of hair-raising mazes where visitors will come face to face with a series of live action scary characters – determined to make them scream in fear.

A notice on their Facebook page states:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“ATTENTION DETTY PIGS

“Please can you refrain from leaving human Faeces inside our attractions, it does mean we have to temporary close our attractions whilst we clean up your detty mess and this sometimes causes a bit of a wait!

“Thank you for your consideration at this messy time.”

A spokesman for the attraction said: “Unfortunately we’re having more and more cases of people pooing themselves within our event and attractions meaning we’re having to keep temporary closing our attractions to dispose and disinfect the area

“This does mean we have to stop batching which overall causes longer queues.”

On it’s website the Fear Factory says the most talked about Halloween scream park is back for 2021; bigger, louder, and scarier than ever.

"The Yorkshires Premier Halloween event is opening once again through selected dates this October, so grab your tickets now for the fright of your life!

“Visiting Doncaster Fear Factory this Halloween season will transport you into a nightmare world of a dystopian future where horrors await you around every corner. For years we have been destroying Mother Earth, this scare season, she is fighting back.

“Eden has been ravaged into an apocalyptic fear fest. Make your way through the dark forest and be prepared to be hunted down by creatures beyond your worse night terrors.

“Then take a step inside Y.A.N.A, a super-secret government facility where mind bending experiments have taken place. What happened inside those dark foreboding walls is coming to get you!