Police produce poster for “no trick or treaters” this Halloween

South Yorkshire Police "No Trick or Treaters" poster

Force says it is discouraging children from trick or treating this Halloween because of Covid-19, along with organised events.

The force said: “This year our communities will be celebrating Halloween and Bonfire Night differently; organised events have been cancelled due to Covid-19 and trick or treating is being discouraged.”

It added: “Simply put the poster in your window or on your door and those taking part in the festivities will know that you do not want to be disturbed.”

you can download the printable ‘no trick-or- treaters’ poster from the force website.

SYP’s is called Dark Nights and the force has designated a “silver commander for Dark Nights”, Chf Insp Lee Carlson.

Chf Insp Carlson said: “Your neighbourhood teams will be out and about in the evenings throughout this period, working hard to make sure that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe time.

“Your neighbourhood teams will be out and about in the evenings throughout this period, working hard to make sure that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe time.