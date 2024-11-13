Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alcopops were a staple of the 1990s

WKD, Smirnoff Ice and Hooch are still sold to this day

Forgotten alcopops include Reef, Diamond Zest and Metz

When I think of the 1990s, three things spring to mind. Iconic fashion, the Spice Girls and alcopops.

Although rarely drunk these days, alcopops were an alcoholic staple of the 1990s and we often fondly remember our favourites.

From the still-around WKD to the long forgotten Diamond Zest, there were so many alcopops to choose from, and we loved them all.

Lets take a trip down memory lane to remember our old faves.

WKD

WKD has always been a front-runner when it comes to alcopops. The sweet (and maybe a little sickly?) beverage was an absolute hit in the 1990s and is still sold to this day.

Hooper’s Hooch

Another alcopop still sold to this day is Hooch, but back in the 1990s it was more regularly consumed in the alcopop version which was known as Hooper’s Hooch.

Smirnoff Ice

Smirnoff Ice turned 25 years old this year, and we still fondly remember enjoying this vodka-based alcopop back in the day. Smirnoff Ice is still available to buy in a variety of flavours.

Vodka Mudshakes

Vodka Mudshakes were more of a smooth, creamy, alcohol-based drink than an alcopop but given how fondly remembered it is we had to include it. The bottled beverage was brought back in 2013, but we haven’t seen it since.

MD 20/20

MD 20/20 was known for its alcohol content and strong taste. It is still sold in the shops to this day but not as widely consumed. The ready-to-drink alcopop combines fruity flavours with a strong wine flavour.

Reef

Reef was known as an alcoholic fruit juice drink, with the most popular flavour the Orange & Passionfruit.

Diamond Zest

The cider-based Diamond Zest is one of the most forgotten alcopops, that even a google search struggles to find it.

Barcardi Breezer

Barcardi Breezer was Barcadi’s alcopop alternative which was an absolute favourite of the 1990s and early 2000s. The fruit-flavoured beverage came in a range of flavours combined with Barcardi’s unmistakable rum flavour.

VS

VS was an alternative to WKD, with almost identical branding and taste. Although VS wasn’t as loved as WKD you may have found yourself drinking one if you couldn’t get your hands on a WKD. A true alcopop of its time.

Metz

Owned by Barcardi, Metz is a long-forgotten alcopop which came in a range of flavours including Original, Black Metz and Still Metz. The drink was schnapps based.

Hex

Does anyone remember Hex? No, me neither. But believe it or not it was loved by some back in the 1990s, with a distinctive green and yellow branding.

Taboo

Launched in 1998 but really gaining popularity during the 1990s, Taboo was an alcopop which combined fruit juices with wine and vodka. I will never forget a Taboo hangover.

An alcopop introduction to tequila, Sierra Slammer was a short-lived alcopop which blew your socks off.

What is your favourite alcopop of the past? Let us know in the comments section below 👇