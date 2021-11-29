How can you tell if a dog breeder is legitimate? Finding responsible puppy breeders

Before getting a puppy, it’s important to remember that they are not just for Christmas – they’re a commitment that can last as long as two decades or even longer in rare cases.

In fact, many experts will tell you not to buy a puppy around Christmas, due to the annual rise in people irresponsibly selling dogs around this time. Fraudulent breeders are aware that many people will want a dog for Christmas, allowing them to take advantage. If you can, adopt a dog in need instead of buying one from a seller.

First of all, puppies need to be with their mothers for around eight weeks to learn the lessons of life. If a breeder fails to show you the dog’s mother, or the puppy interacting with her, then they could very well be illegitimate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Shutterstock.

Another red flag is a breeder telling you they can get a puppy to your exact liking. This means they’ve most likely been farmed and subjected to cruel breeding practices to achieve this.

The dogs themselves will be able to tell their side of the story, so to speak. If they’re happy being around the person selling them, then they’ve probably been treated with care. If not, then it’s very likely that they haven’t. Dogs are social creatures – most of them will get on well with anyone who shows them routine kindness.

That’s the key thing to look for – a breeder who genuinely cares about the puppies they sell. One easy way to tell is if they ask you questions about your living conditions, to deduce whether they think it will be suitable to bring up a dog in. Some may even request to view your house to make sure – don’t worry about this, it can only be a sign that they want the best for their dogs.