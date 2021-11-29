Police dog tracks down missing person at serious risk of harm in Doncaster

Police dog Marshall sprung into action over the weekend in Edlington, tracking down the unnamed missing person in undergrowth.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “Marshall loves to get his nose down tracking.

"At 4:30am, Marshall and handler Dan were sent over to Edlington to help Doncaster cops look for a missing person at high risk of coming to harm and soon sniiffed him out, enabling officers to get on with getting the help he needed.

Police dog Marshall tracked down a missing person in Doncaster.

Dan said: "Marshall found a track on a road low side of cricket fields and took me onto the pit site to some undergrowth where missing person was trying to hide.”

"It's not just the bad guys our K9s sniff out,” the spokesman added.