Taste test: We put the leading supermarkets' Christmas mince pies in the spotlight - here's the verdict

This month we started our very own taste test.

We approached all the leading supermarkets to find out what mince pies they had on their shelves this Christmas and then put our mince pie connoisseur Matt Wales to work sampling them.

He will be trying them out for value for money, consistency, texture, and of course the all important taste.

Next up we have Tesco Finest - Mulled & Fruity, this is what Matt had to say:

Tesco Finest - Mulled & Fruity.

Oh my, these really are rather good! From pulling these out of the box, they showed promise, nice size, good depth - and a rather pleasing ‘Merry Christmas’ embossed on the fully-covered pastry top of each pie.

At first glances, the pastry is quite dark, reflecting the almost biscuit-like texture… but it works well and doesn’t crumble (this may change as the box ages after opening, so my advice to you all is - eat them quick!)

The centre looks, and tastes wonderful - the hint of the ruby port coming through nicely, and the fruity filling is of good consistency and gives a real clear flavour.

All in all quite a splendid mince pie - and probably a good thing they come in packs of 4 rather than 6.

A speciality pie done very well indeed!

9/10!!