Taste test: We put the leading supermarkets' Christmas mince pies in the spotlight - here's the verdict

This month we started our very own taste test.

We approached all the leading supermarkets to find out what mince pies they had on their shelves this Christmas and then put our mince pie connoisseur Matt Wales to work sampling them.

He will be trying them out for value for money, consistency, texture, and of course the all important taste.

Next up we have the Co-Op Merry Mince Pies this is what Matt had to say:

Co-Op Merry Mince Pies.

So here’s the thing.. a week ago I reviewed the Co-Op ‘luxury’ range, and was underwhelmed by the pastry, filling composition, and size of the offerings.

Yet, despite the box looking as if it has been designed by a Will Ferrell character - these Merry Mince Pies are better!

Better texture to the pastry, didn’t leave me gasping for liquid and breathing crumbs… the filling is much better defined, clearly-visible fruit (because one likes to be able to see one’s fruit) - and these look bigger too, alas I have none of the luxury ones left to perform a measurement..

A very commendable 7.5/10 for these - I’m three-deep already!

More to come next week.