The centre will be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with some magical events to spread joy and Christmas cheer.

Throughout the festive period, Lakeside Village will be turned into a Christmas wonderland with decorations, lights and performances and carolling from choirs, musicians and signing groups.

Christmas wouldn't be complete without a visit to Santa, and jolly old Saint Nicholas will be at the centre every weekend from Saturday, December 4. Flanked by his friendly elf and a nutcracker soldier, Santa will be in his globe outside Clarks ready for photos and with a sweet chocolate treat for each child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas at Lakeside Village

Visits to Santa will be available from 11am to 4pm on weekends and from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23. He'll also be there on Christmas Eve, from 11am to 3pm. No booking is needed, just have your present list ready to tell Santa.

On Saturday, December 4, shoppers are invited to get a cracker Christmas family photo and at the same time support a good cause.

In exchange for a donation to the centre’s Charity of the Year, Guide Dogs, families can dress in their finest festive outfits and pose for a photo from a professional photographer. The festive family photography day will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm in Unit 8, next to Sports Direct and each family will receive a professional photograph supplied via email within 72 hours of the event.

Christmas at Lakeside Village

Star Wars fans won't want to miss the weekend of December 11 and 12, when storm troopers and other characters from the famous film franchise will take over the centre. You'll also be able to meet Sandtroopers, a Snow Scout, Jawa, Tie Pilots, Royal Guards, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Ewok, as an early Christmas treat.

The musical entertainment, which includes the signing choir from Doncaster School for the Deaf, Doncaster’s Youth Swing Orchestra, a mariachi band playing festive songs and Victorian Carol Singers will take place throughout December.

There'll also be plenty of time for Christmas shopping, with Lakeside Village to open late, until 7pm, on Wednesdays and Thursdays in December, from Thursday, December 2.