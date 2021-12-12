RSPCA condemns pandemic pet abandonment in new heartbreaking Christmas film

The RSPCA have launched a new Christmas video featuring the song ‘What the World Needs Now.’

The campaign is called ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ and it focuses on pandemic pets who have been abandoned.

In the video a puppy was bought during lockdown by a family who realised they could not handle a dog and dumped the dog on the side of the road.

The new campaign highlights the problems with pandemic pets being abandoned.

Luckily for the puppy she is rescued by the RSPCA and taken to safety.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “So many people have got pets during the pandemic, which is fantastic but, just like the puppy in our film, sadly we know that some pandemic pets are beginning to be abandoned as people’s circumstances change.

“Some families may be finding it hard to care for their pets after returning to work, some may have lost jobs or the pressures of a busy and expensive Christmas season could be taking its toll, so we’re bracing for more pets to be abandoned in the coming weeks.

The RSPCA will be out working hard to help animals this Christmas.

“This is why it's so important to think about whether you can look after an animal for its whole life before taking on a pet.

“This year we’re asking people to support our Christmas campaign because without people’s generosity, we cannot keep our rescue teams out on the roads 365 days a year rescuing animals from abandonment, neglect and abuse.”

The film stars five month old Peanut who is a real life rescue puppy who was saved by the RSPCA.

Last December, the RSPCA received 51,000 calls - that’s one call every minute, with one report about an abandoned animal every hour.

The charity took 70 rescue animals into RSPCA care every day and as we were in lockdown last year, these figures are expected to rise this Christmas.

RSPCA rescue teams will be out in all weather this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

To join the Christmas rescue and be there for animals in need visit the RSPCA website here.

Watch the video here.