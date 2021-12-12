A Christmas fayre was held at the Mansion House in 2002. Sisters Bethan and Jessica McFarlane met Santa at the event.
A Christmas fayre was held at the Mansion House in 2002. Sisters Bethan and Jessica McFarlane met Santa at the event.

Take a look through these festive snaps taken in Doncaster during the early 2000s

Can you spot anyone you know in this collection of retro images from the 2000s taken in Doncaster at Christmas time.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 7:52 am

Christmas is just around the corner so we’re bringing you memories of years past to get you in the festive spirit.

Click through this article to see photos from 2000 to 2005.

If you want more retro content read Festive snaps from the 1990s or Christmas lights switch on events of the past.

Follow us on Instagram here for more photos of Doncaster.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Lights switch on

The crowd at Clock Corner during the light switch on in 2001.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Santa arrives

Father Christmas arriving at the Frenchgate grotto in 2000.

Photo: M Waistell

Photo Sales

3. Hospital visit

Santa visited the Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2000 to hand out gifts. Abigail Croft was the recipient of a brand new play station.

Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Cracker pull

Esme Monday and Betty Lincoln pulling a cracker in 2001.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
DoncasterLiam HodenInstagram
Next Page
Page 1 of 4