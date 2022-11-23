McDonald’s UK is bringing some festive magic to Doncaster in the shape of a #ReindeerReady Christmas Card Tour

Christmas this year will be hard for a lot of people, so McDonald’s hopes to bring some added merriment and magic through its Christmas Card tour, where friends and families can capture and take away a photo moment to send to loved ones.

But wait, there’s myrrh…there will be FREE McDonald’s festive food on offer at every stop.

Christmas isn’t about the big, expensive, or flashy – it’s the little moments of togetherness which really help you to get into the festive spirit.

Whether its family traditions of decorating the tree at home dancing to festive classics or heading out wrapped up to meet Father Christmas himself, McDonald’s understands how important these shared moments are.

Looking to capture this, the McDonald’s UK tour will offer families free Christmas cards to take away to help get into the festive spirit. Visitors can choose from a selection of festive backdrops, where their photo will be taken by a professional photographer, and not even two short minutes later they will be handed a beautifully printed Christmas card to take with them.

Before heading off, stop by the McDonald’s food van where you can tuck into free Festive Pies Melted Cheese Bites and McNuggets…sleigh, what?! Because everyone knows that the best part of Christmas dinner is the trimmings.

McDonald’s UK is bringing some festive magic to Colchester, Swindon, Derby, Llandudno and Doncaster in the shape of a #ReindeerReady Christmas Card Tour and your ‘presents’ is requested!

If you can’t make those dates, head to ReindeerReady.co.uk where you can create the perfect Christmas e-card. Share on socials or download to your device.

You can get creative with your background and sticker choices.

The tour comes to Doncaster on Sunday, November 27 at the, Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, between 12.30-4.30pm

Those visiting the Christmas Card tour will also have the option to donate to BBC Children in Need via the QR codes on donation buckets. All donations going towards helping those children who need it most across the UK.