Miners' Strike: National Coal Mining Museum urges public to share memories for 40th anniversary exhibition
It also wants to hear from those who went back early and those who did not strike at all
The 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike will be commemorated with a major exhibition - and your memories are needed.
Next year, the National Coal Mining Museum is presenting ’84-85 - The Longest Year’ focusing on the memories and stories of those who lived through it.
It wants to hear from anyone who experienced the strike at the time - mineworker, relative of a miner or someone who lived in a mining communities during 1984/85. As well as those who were on strike for the full year it wants to hear from two under-represented groups: those who went back early and those who did not strike at all.
Anne Bradley, curator, social and oral history, said: “We want to look at the strike in its broadest context and that includes the stories of those who went back to work early and those who chose not to strike, but we do not have the objects to support this. By contributing memories, members of the public have the chance to have their say while also committing their own story to the permanent collection for future generations to learn from.”
Go to ncm.org.uk/84-85-memories to submit text, photographs, video or audio. To be interviewed email [email protected]