The King and Queen Consort were greeted with colourful scenes of jubilation as they arrived at the Mansion House this lunchtime for the ceremony following Doncaster being granted city status by his later mother Queen Elizabeth II as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And the Royal couple surprised those waiting to see them with an impromptu walkabout where they were met by hundreds of flag-waving and excited youngsters who greeted the couple with cheers and huge smiles.

Here is a round up of pictures from that walkabout.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive in a car at the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in Doncaster, England.

Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet Doncaster junior civic mayor Amelia Beckingham during their visit to the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022.

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in Doncaster.