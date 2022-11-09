News you can trust since 1925
King Charles III greets people as he visits the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles in Doncaster - His Majesty greets members of the public

King Charles met with huge crowds and cheers as he visited Doncaster to bestow city status today.

By Stephanie Bateman
9 minutes ago

The King and Queen Consort were greeted with colourful scenes of jubilation as they arrived at the Mansion House this lunchtime for the ceremony following Doncaster being granted city status by his later mother Queen Elizabeth II as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And the Royal couple surprised those waiting to see them with an impromptu walkabout where they were met by hundreds of flag-waving and excited youngsters who greeted the couple with cheers and huge smiles.

Here is a round up of pictures from that walkabout.

1. Arriving in style

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive in a car at the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

2. Flying the flag for Doncaster

Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

3. King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet Doncaster junior civic mayor Amelia Beckingham during their visit

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet Doncaster junior civic mayor Amelia Beckingham during their visit to the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

4. Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Mansion House in Doncaster

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in Doncaster. (Photo by Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

