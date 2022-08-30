Welcome return of event celebrating those recovering from drug and alcohol issues in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, The Recovery Games welcome the public back to watch the action-packed day on September 24.

Hundreds of people from across the UK come together to take part in gladiator style games and tackle land and water obstacle courses. Live music will also be played throughout the day and entry is free.

Colourful image from the Recovery Games in 2019

Neil Firbank, Recovery Games Event Manager, said: “The Recovery Games symbolise that recovery does and can happen with the right support. Those taking part are on their own journey of recovery and once a year they join in and have fun with others who are also experiencing the recovery process.”