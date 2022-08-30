Comic Joe Wilkinson in hilarious 'confession' of streaking at 'Doncaster dog track'
Comedian Joe Wilkinson told a nationwide television audience that he once streaked at 'Doncaster dog track’ - with just a Wallace and Gromit sock to cover his modesty.
The TV favourite was appearing on Channel 4 show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown when he made his ‘confession.’
Host Jimmy Carr asked Joe: “Anything that’s annoyed you recently?”
Joe drily replied: “You don't see as many streakers as you used to, which is a shame you know, we’re a dying breed.
"People say to me, ‘Joe, why do you feel the need to take all yoru clothes off at a major sporting event?’
"I always say, ‘well officer, until you’ve run across Doncaster dog track with just a Wallace and Gromit sock on your penis, in my opinion, I don’t think you’ve lived.”
The audience and fellow guests Roisin Conaty, Jon Richardson and Nabil Abdulrashid were in stitches – although we’re not entirely sure it happened, of course…