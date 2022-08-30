News you can trust since 1925
Comic Joe Wilkinson in hilarious 'confession' of streaking at 'Doncaster dog track'

Comedian Joe Wilkinson told a nationwide television audience that he once streaked at 'Doncaster dog track’ - with just a Wallace and Gromit sock to cover his modesty.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:14 am
The TV favourite was appearing on Channel 4 show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown when he made his ‘confession.’

Host Jimmy Carr asked Joe: “Anything that’s annoyed you recently?”

Joe drily replied: “You don't see as many streakers as you used to, which is a shame you know, we’re a dying breed.

Comic Joe Wilkinson 'confessed' to streaking at 'Doncaster dog track.' (Photo: Channel 4).

"People say to me, ‘Joe, why do you feel the need to take all yoru clothes off at a major sporting event?’

"I always say, ‘well officer, until you’ve run across Doncaster dog track with just a Wallace and Gromit sock on your penis, in my opinion, I don’t think you’ve lived.”

The audience and fellow guests Roisin Conaty, Jon Richardson and Nabil Abdulrashid were in stitches – although we’re not entirely sure it happened, of course…

