Comic Joe Wilkinson in hilarious 'confession' of streaking at 'Doncaster dog track'

The TV favourite was appearing on Channel 4 show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown when he made his ‘confession.’

Host Jimmy Carr asked Joe: “Anything that’s annoyed you recently?”

Joe drily replied: “You don't see as many streakers as you used to, which is a shame you know, we’re a dying breed.

Comic Joe Wilkinson 'confessed' to streaking at 'Doncaster dog track.' (Photo: Channel 4).

"People say to me, ‘Joe, why do you feel the need to take all yoru clothes off at a major sporting event?’

"I always say, ‘well officer, until you’ve run across Doncaster dog track with just a Wallace and Gromit sock on your penis, in my opinion, I don’t think you’ve lived.”